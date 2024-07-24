Milwaukee child abuse complaint near Hopkins and Sheridan

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a complaint of child abuse that unfolded early Wednesday, July 24 near Hopkins and Sheridan on the city's north side.

Officers were dispatched to a residence just before 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials said the victim stated that the suspect intentionally struck the victim multiple times, causing swelling, abrasions, and pain.

A suspect was arrested.