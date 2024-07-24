Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee child abuse complaint near Hopkins and Sheridan

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  July 24, 2024 6:29am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a complaint of child abuse that unfolded early Wednesday, July 24 near Hopkins and Sheridan on the city's north side. 

Officers were dispatched to a residence just before 3 a.m. Wednesday. 

Officials said the victim stated that the suspect intentionally struck the victim multiple times, causing swelling, abrasions, and pain.

A suspect was arrested. 