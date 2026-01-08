article

The Brief In July, law enforcement officers shot and killed an armed suspect in Milwaukee. The district attorney's office has now ruled those officers' actions were justified. The incident also involved a shooting in Shorewood and a police chase in Milwaukee.



The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office determined law enforcement officers were justified when they shot at an armed suspect, killing him, in Milwaukee over the summer.

DA's decision

What they're saying:

The Oak Creek Police Department was the lead investigating agency and released its reports Thursday. A Glendale police officer, Milwaukee police sergeant and an FBI special agent were the subjects of the use of force investigation.

In determining that the use of force was justified, Milwaukee County District Attorney Kent Lovern wrote, in part:

"Mr. Griffin's repeated use of deadly force created an objectively reasonable belief in the minds of the officers that there was imminent risk of bodily harm or death to them and possibly other civilians in nearby houses. The application of Wisconsin law to the facts and circumstances of the situation created by Mr. Griffin justifies the use of against him."

Shorewood shooting, Milwaukee chase

The backstory:

Police were initially called to a Shorewood shooting near Barlett and Wood early on July 3. A woman, later identified as 34-year-old Victoria Truss, died.

While officers were responding, the police chief said, one of their squads was shot at. One officer was wounded and later released from a hospital.

Police officers spotted the suspect driving later that morning, which led to a chase in Milwaukee during which investigators said the suspect shot at officers.

It ended near 6th and Reservoir, where investigators said the suspect kept shooting until multiple law enforcement officers fired back. The suspect, later identified as 34-year-old Michael Griffin, died.

No officers were injured during the vehicle pursuit and officer-involved shooting.