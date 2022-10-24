Milwaukee chase, crash at Teutonia and Mill; 2 injured, 1 arrested

article

Milwaukee police say two people were seriously injured following collision at N. Teutonia Avenue and W. Mill Road on Sunday evening, Oct. 23. The collision ended what was a police chase that started around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. The fleeing driver was arrested.

Officials say police responded to a shots fired incident that occurred near 40th and Vera in Milwaukee. Officers observed a vehicle flee the scene and attempted to make a traffic stop. However, the driver refused to stop, and a chase ensued.

The police chase ended when the fleeing vehicle disregarded a red light on N. Teutonia Avenue and W. Mill Road and collided with another vehicle.

Collision at Teutonia and Mill, Milwaukee (Credit: Rayln Homecare)

The driver of the fleeing vehicle, a 24-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries – and was arrested.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 35-year-old Milwaukee man, was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.