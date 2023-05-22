Milwaukee charges against violent group; police chief, DA weigh in

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman and Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm announced on Monday, May 22 charges against a violent group of individuals.

On Nov. 30, 2020, 17-year-old Lorenzo Williams was shot to death on the Milwaukee's northwest side. Officials say this sparked a nearly two-year-long feud resulting in the loss of life and serious injuries as groups of individuals engaged in a social media-fueled act of retaliation that resulted in more than 100 non-fatal shootings and at least 25 homicides.

The loosely-affiliated groups lacked the traditional structure of a gang.

"In many ways, it made the investigation and prosecution of the cases much more difficult," Chisholm said.

In August 2021, the incidents were brought to an assistant district attorney to case manage – or law enforcement brought all of their similar cases to one team to prosecute so they can see the full scope of the crimes. Because of this action, officials say they have identified, arrested, and prosecuted 61 men associated with this crime spree and approximately 30 juvenile offenders. The crimes range from homicide to attempted homicide, reckless injury, weapons offenses, stolen automobiles, and more.

Chisholm applauded the work of the Milwaukee Police Department and prosecutors from the violent crimes unit.

"It is my belief that the focused effort has disrupted the dynamic and led to accountability for those who have engaged in these serious violent acts," Chisholm said.

Chisholm also highlighted a disturbing trend that happened during this time frame – the rise in the use of converted semi-automatic weapons to fully automatic weapons.

"Between 2017 and 2019, my office issued four cases involving fully automatic weapons – machine guns," Chisholm said.

Since 2020, the district attorney's office has issued 70 cases.

"The damage done to this community has been substantial," Chisholm said. "A message has to be sent that violent behavior will be held accountable, and we remain committed to working with the community to ensure that the conditions exist to allow a safe, a healthy, and a prosperous community."

"Law enforcement is aware that members (of these groups) switch allegiances at the drop of a hat," said Chief Norman. "There are no goals, and no regard for others.

Chief Norman appealed to the community, and especially parents and mentors, to get involved.

"Remind your loved ones, there's no future in this involvement. No higher purpose for this affiliation," Norman said.