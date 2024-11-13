Milwaukee man stabbed cats, threw pet through window: complaint

article

The Brief A Milwaukee man is accused of stabbing two cats and throwing one of them through a second-story window. Prosecutors say he also threatened to stab and swung a knife at a person. The cats had to be euthanized due to their injuries.



A Milwaukee man is accused of stabbing two cats – and throwing one of them through a second-story window – before threatening to stab people at a south side home on Nov. 7.

Prosecutors charged 44-year-old Jerry Hanley with two felony counts of animal mistreatment and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Both cats were later euthanized due to their injuries.

Police were called to a home near 32nd and Lapham after someone reported Hanley was threatening to kill cats and stab people, according to a criminal complaint.

Prosecutors said, according to a witness, Hanley ultimately stabbed two cats several times before throwing one of the animals through a closed, second-story window. The witness also said Hanley "swung" a knife at someone.

When police found Hanley, the complaint states he was covered in animal blood and hair. A picket knife covered in blood and animal fur was also found.

Hanley made his initial court appearance on Wednesday, Nov. 13. His bond was set at $1,500.