The Brief A small business on Milwaukee's north side is battling big headaches less than a month after it opened. Roughly a week after it was burglarized, police said a car crashed into the building. The community is stepping up to help keep the couple behind Anomaly Catering cooking.



A car crashed into a small business on Milwaukee's north side just days after police said the same business was burglarized.

"We’ve been rebuilding slowly," said Blake Campbell, owner of Anomaly Catering.

Less than a month after Campbell and his wife opened their small business, they're already battling big headaches.

"We came into our building – there was a car inside it," he said.

Surveillance shows car crash into Anomaly Catering

Early Tuesday morning, a car speeding down Teutonia Avenue slammed into the business. The crash was caught on camera, but police said the suspects were not.

The crash alone is devastating for the Campbells. But a week earlier, they took a different hit – from burglars.

"We pulled up to the building and saw our door open," said Campbell. "Had about four jobs, and everything was taken from us."

Detectives are still looking for suspects in both the burglary and the crash. Meanwhile, Campbell is simply wondering "why" this happened.

Blake Campbell

"Tired, but still making it happen, of course, but I am tired," he said. "We didn’t deserve that. We do a lot for the community, we do a lot for the youth, and you took from everybody. Not just us."

It helps explain the community's response for the Campbells. They are gathering donations to help the couple keep cooking – showing how a dash of help might just be the key ingredient for a comeback.

Work to rebuild Anomaly Catering after car crashes into building

"The community, friends, have been helping out with us," said Campbell. "We wanted to start this because we have a kids culinary program for youth."

A GoFundMe online fundraiser to support the Campbells has already raised more than $6,000. In the meantime, anyone with information about either crime is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department.