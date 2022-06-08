Milwaukee catalytic converter thefts rising; crime caught on camera

Discount Auto said it is keeping fewer cars on its lot as catalytic converter thefts rise. The Milwaukee car dealer caught one crime on camera.

"They just cut the pipe and take it out right underneath your car," said Tom Manske.

Catalytic converters were stolen off of three cars on Manske's lot in just one week. The process can take less than a minute.

"It's so fast, in the middle of the night, how do you get them? Even if you see them on film you can’t get there in time, and then they are gone with the converter," he said.

It is not just impacting auto dealers. Milwaukee police said, at this time in 2019, there were 54 reports of stolen catalytic converters. For 2022, that number jumps to 402 – a 644% increase.

Discount Auto catalytic converter theft caught on camera

A catalytic converter reduces the pollution the exits a vehicle's exhaust system. They are required to pass emissions tests. The small device contains precious metals and sell for big bucks.

Richard Benish fixes cars after catalytic converter thefts. He said repairs can cost vehicle owners thousands of dollars.

"They get anywhere from $75 all the way up to $500 per converter being used off of a car, every thief out there is trying to make a couple bucks," Benish said.

"I don't think anyone is going to stop stealing them unless they are not worth as much money. If they can get that in less than a minute, and its worth several hundred dollars, there's going to be people that are going to try to get it," said Manske.

There is a new Wisconsin law that requires scrap dealer to get an ID and documentation for catalytic converters to ensure they are not stolen.

Auto dealers say they hope it helps, but it is too soon to tell.