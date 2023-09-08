Milwaukee carjacking; police seek to ID, locate 3 teens suspected

article

Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate suspects wanted in connection with a carjacking that happened on N. Farwell Avenue just west of Maryland Avenue early on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

Officials say around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, the suspects forcefully took the victim's keys and left in the victim's vehicle.

Suspect #1 is described as a male, African American, 17-20 years old, 5'8" tall and weighing 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black pants and white shoes.

Suspect #2 is described as a male, African American, 17-20 years old, 6' tall and weighing 160 pounds. He was last seen shirtless, with a white t-shirt draped over his shoulder, black pants, white shoes and a black balaclava mask.

Suspect #3 is described as a male, African American, 17-20 years old, 6' tall and weighing 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black pants, white shoes and a black "pooh sheisty" mask.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.