Milwaukee carjacking in Midtown Center, 2 men sought

Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating two people wanted in connection to a carjacking in the Midtown Center on June 29.

Police said the robbery happened around 2 p.m.

Officials are looking for two men. The first man is described as an African American man between the ages of 18-20, 5"7'to 5"8' tall, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a white square design over the right breast, blue jeans and black shoes.

The second man is described as an African American man, 18–20 years of age, 5"9' to 5"10' tall, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a light gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.

The two men took a vehicle with an elderly passenger and fled on foot after the vehicle crashed.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.