Milwaukee carjacking; Jerome Smith sentenced, 10 years federal prison

A 27-year-old Milwaukee man was sentenced to ten years in federal prison on Wednesday, May 24 in connection with a carjacking that took place in the city in May 2022. Jerome Smith pleaded guilty to the charges against him.

A news release says on May 8, 2022, Smith lured his victim to an apartment building in Milwaukee. When the victim arrived, Smith held a gun to his head and stole his jewelry, wallet, watch, and car keys. Smith then fled in the victim’s car.

Again, Smith entered guilty pleas to one count of carjacking and one count of using a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

At sentencing Wednesday, U.S. District Court Judge Brett Ludwig noted Smith’s crime was among the most serious crimes prosecuted in federal court.