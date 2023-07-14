Milwaukee carjacking; 27th and Grange, suspect sought

article

Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in connection to a robbery/carjacking that occurred June 24.

It happened near 27th Street and Grange Avenue around 2:30 p.m.



The suspect is described a Hispanic male, 40-50 years of age, 5'6"to 5'8" tall with an average build. He was last seen wearing a blue and white baseball hat with white logo, light gray t-shirt with designs, long darker colored shorts and red shoes.



The suspect forcefully took the victim’s keys and fled in the victim’s vehicle.