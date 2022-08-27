Bucks, Fiserv Forum career fair; $14/hour starting

article

The Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum are hosting career fairs on Tuesday, Aug. 30 and Wednesday, Aug. 31.

Both career fairs will be held in the Fiserv Forum atrium; Tuesday's is from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday's is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Positions available include retail, security, housekeeping and guest experience. Levy Restaurants will also be recruiting for cashiers, cooks, runners, servers and barbacks.

All roles, a news release said, are year-round and part-time starting at $14 per hour. Applicants must be willing and able to work nights, weekends and holidays.

Jobseekers must apply online at through the Bucks' website and bring a copy of their resume with them to the job fair.