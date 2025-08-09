article

A Milwaukee man charged in what prosecutors initially described as an armed carjacking pleaded guilty and was sentenced to prison on Monday.

In Court:

Naquan Thompson, 25, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle without the owner's consent. He was sentenced to one-and-a-half years in prison and two years of supervised release. The court granted him credit for more than four months' time served.

Charges filed

The backstory:

A criminal complaint said a man told police he agreed to drive someone home, who he knew as "Juju," on Nov. 10, 2024. "Juju" was later identified as Thompson.

Court filings said the two drove to 25th and Burleigh, where "Juju" then told the victim to drive to a family member's house. They then kept driving and, while near 28th and Chambers, "Juju" pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim's head.

Prosecutors said "Juju" demanded money from the victim, but the victim didn't have any. "Juju" then reached over from the passenger seat, put the car in park, turned it off and ordered the victim to get out of the car. The victim got out, and "Juju" drove the car away.

Through interviews, court filings said investigators developed Thompson as a possible suspect based on "Juju's" appearance – "specifically his face tattoos."

Officers went to Thompson's home in December and saw the victim's stolen car in the driveway, identifying it based on a sticker in the rear window and an Illinois license plate. Investigators later searched the car and confirmed it belonged to the victim.

A resident at the home told investigators that she did not know whose car it was and wished to have it towed, per the complaint. She did not allow officers inside to see if Thompson was home.

Thompson was arrested on Dec. 29, 2024. In an interview, court filings said he told police he "bought the Jetta from a guy named 'Bubba' for $1,200 without a title."