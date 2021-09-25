Milwaukee car fire, homicide: Vigil held for victim

The family of a woman found dead in a burning car remembered her life Saturday night, Sept. 25. Police are still looking for her killer.

Milwaukee police were called to a car fire at 16th and Cleveland late Tuesday. The body of Senora Taylor, 25, was found inside – her death being investigated as a homicide.

"This is crazy. This hurt a lot of people’s lives," said Elisha Combs. "It’s surreal. So surreal. I can’t believe my cousin’s gone."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Combs remembers Taylor as a loving mother of two, a vibrant personality and one of her closest family members.

"She was always energetic. Her personality was big. Everybody knew Senora," Combs said.

Senora Taylor

Loved ones gathered together – leaning on one another, writing messages of love and sharing memories.

"Stuff like this happens and you know, it’s not worth it. It’s not worth it," said Combs.

Vigil for Senora Taylor

Through their grief, loved ones stay hopeful that Taylor's killer will soon be caught.

"My cousin will get justice. She will," Combs said.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department. A GoFundMe online fundraiser has been set up to help cover funeral costs. Taylor will be laid to rest on Thursday, Sept. 30.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.