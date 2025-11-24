Milwaukee car fire, boy found dead; Charles Roby sentenced

article

The Brief Charles Roby was sentenced to 32 years in prison for the 2020 death of 15-year-old Makai Neal. Roby had pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless homicide and mutilating a corpse. The victim, Makai Neal, was found with eight gunshot wounds inside a burning vehicle.



A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Charles Roby on Monday, Nov. 24, to 32 years in prison plus an additional 17 years of extended supervision in connection with the death of a 15-year-old who was found inside a burning vehicle in Milwaukee.

Roby pleaded guilty in October to two of five charges against him – including first-degree reckless homicide and mutilating a corpse. The other three charges were dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.

Case details

What we know:

Roby was charged along with three others in the death of 15-year-old Makai Neal back in February. The three others were DJ Chandler, Shatianna Williams and Shatise Williams.

DJ Chandler, Charles Roby, Shatianna Williams, Shatise Williams

Milwaukee police said Neal was found dead inside a gray Honda Accord. The car had been set on fire near 26th and Locust on Monday night, Feb. 10.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Investigators say Roby and Chandler had been hanging out with the teen earlier that night when Roby accused Neal of stealing a gun and taking it from him.

Makai Kenith Neal

According to the criminal complaint, Neal "began calling his cousin" to tell him what happened when Roby shot the teen. Prosecutors say the boy was yelling "to be taken to the hospital" when Roby drove off with Neal.

Investigators say Roby called a friend and with Shatianna Williams and her mother, Shatise Williams, listening, he said "he had to finish [the victim] off" because he was afraid he would tell on him.

The women were later seen buying a can of gas for Roby, according to police.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Neal's body was found in a burning car with eight gunshot wounds about an hour later. Milwaukee County Assistant Medical Examiner Dr. Lauren Decker determined the cause of death was multiple gunshots and the manner of death was homicide.

The three other people charged in connection with this case are still going through the court process.