Milwaukee car fire, boy found dead; 4 arrested in connection to homicide

article

The Brief Four people have been arrested in connection with the death of 15-year-old Makai Neal. A 39-year-old woman, a 24-year-old man, a 21-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were arrested. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.



Four people have been arrested in connection with the death of 15-year-old Makai Neal. The teen was found dead inside a burning vehicle in Milwaukee on Monday night, Feb. 10.

What we know:

Police say a 39-year-old woman, a 24-year-old man, a 21-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were arrested in connection to this homicide.

Milwaukee police said Neal was found dead inside a gray Honda Accord. The car had been set on fire near 26th and Locust.

What's next:

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Scene near 26th and Locust

What you can do:

Neal's family said, if anyone would like to help, monetary donations can be sent to Signature Service Mortuary:

Address: 4065 N. 35th St., Milwaukee, WI, 53216

Email: signatureservicemortuary@gmail.com

Phone: 414-616-1602