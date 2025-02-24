Milwaukee car fire, boy found dead; 4 arrested in connection to homicide
MILWAUKEE - Four people have been arrested in connection with the death of 15-year-old Makai Neal. The teen was found dead inside a burning vehicle in Milwaukee on Monday night, Feb. 10.
What we know:
Police say a 39-year-old woman, a 24-year-old man, a 21-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were arrested in connection to this homicide.
Milwaukee police said Neal was found dead inside a gray Honda Accord. The car had been set on fire near 26th and Locust.
What's next:
Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
Scene near 26th and Locust
What you can do:
Neal's family said, if anyone would like to help, monetary donations can be sent to Signature Service Mortuary:
Address: 4065 N. 35th St., Milwaukee, WI, 53216
Email: signatureservicemortuary@gmail.com
Phone: 414-616-1602
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.