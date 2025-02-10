Milwaukee car fire near 26th and Locust, body inside; police investigating

The Brief A person is dead in a car fire that happened in Milwaukee on Monday, Feb. 10. The Milwaukee Fire Department said it happened near 26th and Locust. There is no information on how the fire started or other circumstances regarding the investigation.



A homicide investigation is underway after a person was found dead inside a burning vehicle in Milwaukee on Monday night, Feb. 10.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Fire Department was called out to the area of 26th and Locust around 9:20 p.m. for a vehicle fire. While on scene, they located a deceased victim in the vehicle.

Scene near 26th and Locust

The victim's age is unknown at this time.

What we don't know:

There is no information on how the fire started or other circumstances regarding the investigation. MPD said it is investigating the case as a homicide.

Police are working with the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office to try to identify the victim.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

Neighbor responds

Local perspective:

"All I heard was sirens and then I saw a car coming by and it was a police car," said Marquis Frazier, who lives nearby. "That's a terrible way to go out. I know that hurts the family. That is really traumatizing for anybody – especially living on this block."

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.