Milwaukee car fire near 26th and Locust, body inside; police investigating

Updated  February 11, 2025 5:35pm CST
Milwaukee
One person is dead in a car fire that happened in Milwaukee on Monday night, Feb. 10.

MILWAUKEE - A homicide investigation is underway after a person was found dead inside a burning vehicle in Milwaukee on Monday night, Feb. 10. 

What we know:

The Milwaukee Fire Department was called out to the area of 26th and Locust around 9:20 p.m. for a vehicle fire. While on scene, they located a deceased victim in the vehicle. 

Scene near 26th and Locust

The victim's age is unknown at this time. 

What we don't know:

There is no information on how the fire started or other circumstances regarding the investigation. MPD said it is investigating the case as a homicide.

Police are working with the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office to try to identify the victim.

Scene near 26th and Locust

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

Neighbor responds

Local perspective:

"All I heard was sirens and then I saw a car coming by and it was a police car," said Marquis Frazier, who lives nearby. "That's a terrible way to go out. I know that hurts the family. That is really traumatizing for anybody – especially living on this block."

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

