Milwaukee car fire near 26th and Locust, body inside; police investigating
MILWAUKEE - A homicide investigation is underway after a person was found dead inside a burning vehicle in Milwaukee on Monday night, Feb. 10.
What we know:
The Milwaukee Fire Department was called out to the area of 26th and Locust around 9:20 p.m. for a vehicle fire. While on scene, they located a deceased victim in the vehicle.
Scene near 26th and Locust
The victim's age is unknown at this time.
What we don't know:
There is no information on how the fire started or other circumstances regarding the investigation. MPD said it is investigating the case as a homicide.
Police are working with the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office to try to identify the victim.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.
Neighbor responds
Local perspective:
"All I heard was sirens and then I saw a car coming by and it was a police car," said Marquis Frazier, who lives nearby. "That's a terrible way to go out. I know that hurts the family. That is really traumatizing for anybody – especially living on this block."
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
The Source: The Milwaukee Fire Department