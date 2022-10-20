Milwaukee car dealership owner sells his business; 'Gonna miss the place'

He wanted to sell cars, but his business became so much more. After 24 years of sales and a side gig helping solve crimes, he is stepping down.

"One winter I had a car running outside to warm it up. A young guy jump in and takes off with it and my employees chase him in another car," said Larry Rowell, Hart Auto Owner.

Rowell has seen a lot on his corner of 76th and Villard in Milwaukee.

"I never imagined like my cameras would solve a murder. Or like last year I had a car pile up that took up eight of my cars and then right after another that took out three of the cars," Rowell said.

Now, Hart Auto is closing up shop, so Rowell can focus on his health.

"I just found out in February I have leukemia," Rowell said.

But that is not stopping him from loving his cars.

"This is what I love to do. Take old vehicles and restore them and then down the road sell them and make a profit," Rowell said.

Larry Rowell

Nor his customers coming by to love on him.

"You did so much for the community and I just want to let you know I love you man," said one customer.

"All the customers and him, we’re all like family. It went beyond being just a dealership," said Arnold Flowers, a long-time Hart Auto customer.

The end of an era – and a beautiful beginning.

Larry Rowell

"I’ve got a lot of good memories. I’m gonna miss the place," Rowell said.