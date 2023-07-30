Milwaukee car break-ins; Ring camera shows crime, suspects

The latest in a string of car break-ins could be a break in the case for a Milwaukee neighborhood.

Many homeowners have a Ring camera. While they don't prevent crimes, police said they help solve a lot of them.

"No one wants their stuff touched," said Maurice Sheppard, resident.

Maurice Sheppard

Sheppard lives in Milwaukee's Clayton Crest neighborhood on the city's south side. His neighbor shared Ring camera footage with FOX6 News of two people breaking into Sheppard's car. One person walks over and moves the Ring camera, showing a clear view of his face.

Neighbors called Milwaukee District 13 Alderman Scott Spiker.

"I thought it was a pretty dumb criminal. He tried to turn the camera, turning it sideways and giving a clear shot of yourself for the police," said Spiker. "So, appreciate that."

Since moving into the neighborhood four years ago, Sheppard said there have been roughly two to three car break-ins a year. Before talking to their alderman, neighbors said they were not reporting the break-ins to the police.

"He kind of educated me," said Sheppard. "Like, hey, you got to start calling this in."

"It's obviously frustrating because this is one of the safest neighborhoods in town, and people move here for that feeling of safety," Spiker said. "So when somebody comes into your unlocked car, rifles through it, it may not be a great property loss, but it's a loss, and feeling insecure."

Milwaukee Alderman Scott Spiker

Sheppard and neighbors said they just want to keep their neighborhood safe.

"Our neighborhood is a great neighborhood," said Sheppard. "We just want to make it better if we just keep watching each other."

Alderman Spiker said the police are doing extra patrols around the neighborhood.