Milwaukee car break-ins, 68th and Kaul, victims say, 'It’s really sad'

Milwaukee police are investigating a rash of car break-ins on the city's north side. The thieves smashed the windows of several vehicles near 68th and Kaul.

Several people woke up Tuesday morning, June 27 to broken glass and busted windows. A couple of the victims said the thieves cost them a lot in repairs but didn't take much from their vehicles.

"I looked around, and I noticed that all of our cars were broken into," said Kristina Williams.

Williams' SUV was one of them.

"I noticed that my glove compartment was hanging down, which instantly alarmed me," said Williams.

When she got a closer look, she found a bigger mess.

"It looks like they tried to get here first," said Williams. "It was a failed attempt, so then they aimed for the back."

Milwaukee police said several vehicles in the area were broken into early Tuesday morning. Williams said at least seven were in the alley parking lot and others down the street.

"It’s sad," said Angelina Bradford. "It’s really sad."

Bradford was spared this time around but said she understands the frustration. She said her car has been broken into at least four times in the last year, her window still busted out.

"Y’all just come over here, not a care in the world, just taking from people who work hard," said Bradford.

Nothing was taken from Williams' car, but it cost her to fix it.

"This is my replacement window that I just paid $50 for," said Williams.

Neighbors want the break-ins to stop and the thieves to be caught.

"For that to happen, it’s like wow, what’s next?" said Williams.

Williams said police were able to get fingerprints off her car.

No one has been arrested.

Milwaukee police are asking anyone with information to contact them.