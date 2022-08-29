Milwaukee Capitol officer child porn charge

article

Timothy McCormack, 49, of Oconomowoc, Milwaukee sector patrol sergeant with the Wisconsin Capitol Police, faces one count of possession of child pornography.

On Aug. 12, a Wisconsin DOJ special agent was assigned to investigate a CyberTipline report from National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an image of child porn was downloaded in March. Investigators obtained the IP address. On Aug. 9, a subpoena for records was submitted to the internet provider, and investigators obtained the subscriber's name, Tim McCormack, along with his address in Oconomowoc.

A search warrant was executed at McCormack's home on Aug. 17.

The next day, investigators obtained a flash drive containing data from McCormack's laptop. Prosecutors say a single image "consistent with child pornography" was found on his laptop at his home. Further investigation of the image revealed it was one picture of a collage of 15 pictures, six of which were "consistent with child pornography, depicting infants and children involved in a sex act."

McCormack made his initial appearance in court Aug. 19 and received a $100,000 signature bond.

A Capitol Police spokeswoman issued this statement to FOX6 News:

"Timothy M. McCormack was hired as a full-time sergeant with Capitol Police in May 2019. Prior to that, he was with the Wisconsin State Patrol.

He has since been placed on unpaid administrative leave."