Milwaukee couple's camper, stolen from driveway, found damaged

The Brief A Milwaukee couple said they've found their stolen camper after receiving several tips. The camper, which was new, is now in rough shape. Items were stolen from inside. Surveillance video showed the theft from their driveway near 39th and Oklahoma.



A Milwaukee couple said they received several tips after FOX6 News shared the story of their stolen camper last week. While they found it, it's in rough shape.

The owners told FOX6 that their camper was found on the city's north side and taken to an impound lot. The owners said the frame is bent, someone tried to paint it, wires were disconnected and items were stolen from inside.

The backstory:

Ellen and Bill Kavanagh planned to enjoy the summer with their grandchildren and their new camper.

"I wanted them to experience what camping was all about," Ellen Kavanagh said. "We wanted to be able to go further and definitely do some camping out of state."

The Kavanaghs said the camper was stolen out of their driveway near 39th and Oklahoma on July 3. They said they left the house before 10 a.m. and returned less than an hour later to an empty driveway.

It was filled with things they needed for a trip.

"I can’t even explain the moment. It was surreal to me. It was just surreal," Ellen Kavanagh said. "The things that were in there, not just things, but for me, it was a lot of memories because I grew up camping."

Surveillance video showed a white Cadillac Escalade pulling the stolen camper. They said they had never seen the vehicle before.

What you can do:

At this time, it's unclear whether any arrests were made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.