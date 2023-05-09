Milwaukee business targeted by scammers; 'This is ridiculous'

Owners of a Milwaukee business say they were targeted by a scammer. They're sharing their story hoping it does not happen to someone else.

Stephanie Maxon has worked at Maxon Industries for years, but when she got a peculiar phone call, something felt different.

"I know that I paid the bills. And I’m like, nope that’s wrong," Maxon said.

Maxon is the Vice President of Operations for Maxon Industries , a Milwaukee manufacturer. She is the first voice you hear when you call the company.

Last week, Maxon got a call from an unavailable number. It was a man claiming to be a service technician for We Energies.

"He had a work order number, and he said you haven’t paid your bill, and we’re going to shut your power off," Maxon said.

Maxon knew it was fake, but played along. The man on the phone told her to call an 800 number – so they did.

"It’s an automated answering service and all of a sudden a man’s voice comes back on and says what can I help you with today?" Maxon said.

Maxon said the scammers asked for $861. She hung up and reported it to We Energies.

"This was just like…are you kidding me this is ridiculous," Maxon said.

We Energies says if you aren't sure about a phone number, look up their number on their website, or you can also check for the phone number on your bill.

"We don’t call you and tell you we’re going to shut your power off. That’s number one," said Brendan Conway, We Energies spokesman.

Conway said We Energies seems more scams happening during the season change.

"They understand that that’s when maybe the disconnections and reconnections are happening, and they seize on that," Conway said.

Conway said these are red flags – unusual forms of payment or harassing calls threatening to shut off your power. We Energies sends a letter first. You best bet? Follow your instincts.