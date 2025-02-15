Milwaukee burglaries, neighboring small businesses hit days apart

The Brief Two businesses were burglarized on Milwaukee's south side. The owners of the neighboring businesses believe the same suspect is responsible for both crimes. After the back-to-back break-ins, they want the public to be on the lookout.



Two Milwaukee businesses were burglarized on the city's south side less than two days apart. The owners believe one suspect is responsible for both.

What they're saying:

The owners of BC Modern, a vintage store near Chase and Oklahoma, told FOX6 News someone broke in on Wednesday morning. The suspect, dressed in black, was caught on camera stealing jewelry.

"I could see the jewelry cases and displays kind of scattered all throughout the floor," co-owner Eric Lewis said.

Lewis said he called police when he found out, but he said it was not only jewelry that was stolen. The small business' sense of peace was also taken.

Aftermath of BC Modern burglary

"This place is our sanctuary," he said. "I've worked really, really hard to make sure this is a safe place for her and so the violation is what really hurts me the most."

It is a violation the owners of La Salsa, a restaurant located next door, are feeling, too. On Monday afternoon, BC Modern's cameras showed a suspect – who appeared to be wearing the same clothing – sneak into the restaurant.

"He didn't take anything huge, and, mainly, he didn't hurt anybody," said Marisela Santa Cruz, co-owner of La Salsa.

What's next:

After back-to-back break-ins, the owners of both businesses want the public to be on the lookout.

"We've made a lot of adjustments in the last couple of days to make sure that something like this can't happen again, and it's back to business for us," said Lewis.

Surveillance of burglary suspect at BC Modern

The owners of BC Modern said burglaries hurt small businesses' bottom line, but they're not letting this hold them back.

FOX6 News reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department for an update on the search for the suspect, but did not hear back by the deadline for this story.

Editor's note: FOX6 translated Santa Cruz's comments from Spanish to English.