Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee bus shelter crash near Burleigh and MLK, woman injured

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Crash near Burleigh and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr

MILWAUKEE - A 39-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested after crashing into a bus shelter near Burleigh and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Friday morning, March 31.

Milwaukee police said the crash happened around 1:30 a.m.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Crash near Burleigh and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr

The driver tried to run away on foot but was later arrested. A 42-year-old Milwaukee woman was in the passenger seat and was taken to a hospital for non-fatal injuries.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for review.