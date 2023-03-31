Milwaukee bus shelter crash near Burleigh and MLK, woman injured

article

A 39-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested after crashing into a bus shelter near Burleigh and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Friday morning, March 31.

Milwaukee police said the crash happened around 1:30 a.m.

The driver tried to run away on foot but was later arrested. A 42-year-old Milwaukee woman was in the passenger seat and was taken to a hospital for non-fatal injuries.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for review.