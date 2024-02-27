Milwaukee Bus Rapid Transit; feedback sought, proposed north-south route

Milwaukee County is holding meetings over the next three days about the proposed expansion of its bus rapid transit (BRT) service. The proposed CONNECT 2 BRT route would "enhance service along one of MCTS's top five busiest routes, the PurpleLine" – and take riders from the south suburbs to the north suburbs.

On Tuesday evening, Feb. 27, the first of three public meetings was held at the Wilson Park Senior Center to get feedback from people about that new north-south line.

27th and Wisconsin is the rough center point of Milwaukee County's roughly nine-mile east-west Connect1 line – helping people like Sylvia Williams get to her job as a personal care worker.

"I take it every day, often every day, to go to work," Williams said.

It also helps Anastasia Johnson try to land a job.

"I take the bus every day. I'm not waiting for anybody to pick me up, I'm waiting to go to an interview right now," Johnson said.

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley kicked off the first public meeting on the proposed north-south 18-mile Connect2 route. It would essentially take riders from IKEA in Oak Creek to Bayshore on the north side – and do it faster.

"One of the top-five busiest routes (Purple), so it's not like we're taking a new service, but where is the need greatest in our system, and how can we make that investment?" said David Locher, MCTS Transit Enhancement Manager. "People can tell us everything and anything they want. give it to us."

County officials say the meetings are to get input on a project that is planned to be funded mostly through federal grants.

Shovel-ready work is several years out.

"We want shovels on the ground, 2026-2027 and pick up that first passenger in 2028," Locher said.

Some riders are eager to see it in action sooner than later.

"It's nice to have another connect, and get us back wherever we need to go," Williams said.

After Tuesday, there are two more meetings for the public to share thoughts on the bus-only lanes, station locations. Those meetings are as follows:

Virtual Meeting

Wednesday, Feb. 28 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Zoom: http://tinyurl.com/virtualnsbrt

Live presentation, followed by questions and answers

North Open House

Thursday, Feb. 29 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Century City Tower, 4201 N. 27th Street, Milwaukee

Open-house style; stop by anytime

Take the PurpleLine to 27th Street and Hope or parking is available

Spanish-speaking translators will be available at each open house, and the locations for each are ADA accessible. Visit mkenorthsouth.com for more information.