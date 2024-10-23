article

The Brief A Milwaukee man is accused in a hit-and-run crash that involved an MCTS bus. Prosecutors said he later admitted he was the driver who fled the scene. Five people, including the bus driver, were injured.



A Milwaukee man is accused in a hit-and-run crash involving a county bus that injured five people on Saturday, Oct. 19.

Prosecutors charged 30-year-old Demonn Williams with five counts of hit-and-run involving injury. Court records show a signature bond was set at $5,000.

The crash happened just after midnight near 35th and Brown. At the scene, a criminal complaint states police found a damaged MCTS bus and two damaged cars: a gray 2014 Ford Escape and a black 2014 Acura RLX.

Prosecutors said a passenger on the bus told police they were headed north on 35th Street when she saw the Acura coming east on Brown Street. The Acura ran a red light and hit the Ford, which then struck the bus. The passenger said she saw the Acura driver get out and flee the scene after the crash.

The complaint states the bus driver, the Ford driver and three other people were taken to a hospital with injuries. Those injuries were to the victims' heads, necks, shoulders, backs, arms, and/or legs.

Police were called for a robbery more than two miles away near 25th and Concordia around 1:35 a.m. Prosecutors said Williams told them someone took his black Acura RLX at gunpoint – and provided the same license plate as the car involved in the crash.

Upon further questioning, court filings say Williams admitted he lied about the robbery and said he was the driver in the crash who fled the scene.