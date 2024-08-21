Milwaukee burglary on city's north side; man sought

article

Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to identify a man suspected of burglary near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Port Washington Avenue.

Officials say the crime happened around 4:20 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 12.

The suspect is described as a male, Caucasian or Hispanic, 25-30 years old, 5'9" tall, weighing 140-150 pounds, with a black goatee. He was last seen wearing a black Brewers baseball hat, a green zip-up jacket, gray sweatpants, and black shoes.

The suspect forced entry into a closed business and took property, police said.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7252 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.