Burglary near 50th and Center, Milwaukee police seek suspect

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Suspect in burglary near 50th and Center

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department has asked for the public's help identifying a suspect wanted for a burglary that happened Sunday, Sept. 19.

Police said the men gained entry into a home near 50th and Center and took property around 6:30 a.m.

Police described the suspect as 5'10" tall and 160 pounds with shoulder-length dreadlocks and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a white Chicago White Sox hat, a black t-shirt, sweatpants, tennis shoes and a wristwatch on his left wrist.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7252; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

