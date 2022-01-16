Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Burger King murder, $105K bond for alleged robber

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
MILWAUKEE - The man charged with felony murder in the robbery of a Milwaukee Burger King made his initial appearance in court Sunday, Jan. 16.

Antoine Edwards faces charges of felony murder, intentionally contribute/delinquency/death and possession of a firearm by a felon. Cash bond was set at $100,000.

Antoine Edwards

He was also in court in a separate case filed Jan. 13, charging him with possession of a firearm by a felon and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon, with $5,000 cash bond set in that case. 

He's not allowed to have access to a gun. 

Court filings say Edwards, his daughter and 16-year-old Niesha Harris-Brazell planned the robbery of the restaurant at 51st and Capitol. Police say Edwards tried to climb through the drive-thru window with a handgun.
At one point, a co-worker who was not in on the heist allegedly pulled out a gun and fired shots, which ultimately led to Harris-Brazell's death.

Niesha Harris-Brazell

Niesha Harris-Brazell

The state, believing Edwards is a flight risk, requested $210,000 total cash bond. Edwards' public defender said his client has no money and requested cash bond closer to $50,000.

"The robbery that was staged by the defendant, or alleged to have been set up by the defendant, did contribute to the death of a juvenile victim,"  said Kaitlyn Lewis, prosecutor.

"The allegations in this complaint are serious, sad and unfortunate," said Hon. Barry Phillips, Milwaukee County court commissioner. "Serious because a child lost their life, sad because a grownup was allegedly involved, his child and another child, in a robbery attempt and unfortunate, if the complaint is to be believed, according to the surviving members of this conspiracy, the alleged victim was also involved. A gun was pulled out, allegedly, and another person, who had no idea what was going on, made an attempt to protect himself and his co-workers from possible harm, and in the course of that, a child died."

The 16-year-old girl's family denies she was part of the robbery plan.

