Milwaukee Bucks unveil new health and wellness clinic in Schlitz Park

The Brief The Bucks Health and Wellness program has launched a new clinic in Schlitz Park. Patients receive free and personalized obesity management treatment. To qualify for the program, patients must live in an underserved community of Milwaukee and have a BMI of 30 or higher.



The Bucks Health and Wellness program, which is celebrating its one-year anniversary, has launched a new clinic in Schlitz Park.

New clinic

What we know:

The new 4,000-square-foot clinic features five private patient rooms, two labs, and dedicated spaces for physician and dietitian consultations.

The health and wellness program was designed to prevent and treat obesity within underserved populations of Milwaukee. Patients receive free and personalized obesity management treatment, along with customized fitness and nutrition regimens.

What they're saying:

There’s a lot to applaud here with the Bucks Health and Wellness program. Positive results are improving the lives of individuals who participate in the program, and, as a community, Milwaukee is getting healthier overall," Mayor Johnson said. "The Milwaukee Bucks have demonstrated the organization is far more than an accomplished professional basketball team; the Bucks are a true partner. I congratulate everyone behind this effort because their vision and their hard work are paying off."

Bucks Health and Wellness has served more than 850 patients across 43 zip codes to date.

Program details

What you can do:

To qualify for the program, patients must live in an underserved community of Milwaukee and have a BMI of 30 or higher.

Those interested in enrolling can visit www.buckshealthandwellness.com.