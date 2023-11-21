Bucks staff, volunteers distribute Thanksgiving meals

The Milwaukee Bucks are making an impact on and off the court, distributing Thanksgiving meals Tuesday morning.

Bucks staff and volunteers helped package and pass out 150 turkeys and meals to guests of Capuchin Community Services House of Peace. The goal was to help families who need food for the holiday.

"We will hand out well over 1,000 boxes of food, so they can give thanks, too," said Michael Bertram, director of Capuchin Community Services.

House of Peace, located near 17th and Walnut, will provide gift cards for people who want specific items, too.