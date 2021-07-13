Bucks inspire Milwaukee kids with NBA Finals run

As the Milwaukee Bucks chase the championship, they are making history and quite the impression – sparking pride and excitement, even among the city's youngest fans.

Community courts and neighborhood nets are where many hoop dreams are made.

Littles ones with big goals feel they are that much closer. Their fantasies become more tangible after seeing Milwaukee's hometown team make it to the NBA Finals.

Interest in the game seems to be catching on and scoring big across all demographics.

"It makes me feel happy when I’m playing basketball, makes me feel like I’m accomplishing things," said Taniaja Hoover.

Milwaukee Bucks NBA Finals run inspired kids to play

Chris Przedpeslki with YMCA Metro Milwaukee said camp kids have been requesting to play basketball more often.

"Children are pumped up," Przedpeslki said. "It's become a part of our camp culture – we even have kids doing arts and crafts for box-oriented types of projects them."

Kids work on Bucks-oriented arts and crafts at YMCA camps

Przedpeslki said the team's star athlete coming from humble beginnings and good character offer lessons that are being taught off the court as well.

"(He) plays with humility," Przedpeslki said of Giannis Antetokounmpo. "He doesn’t let things get into his head, and that is such a wonderful skill for kids to pick up on that just resilience."

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks as Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig, right, looks on during the NBA Finals. (Photo by Matt York-Pool/Getty Images)

The press is on for youth in the Cream City. Groups like Running Rebels are seeing first-hand how talent, teamwork and perseverance can help people soar to new heights.

"More motivation," said Stephen Reed, who wants to be an NBA player. "Makes me want to go higher and higher…It’s pretty fun playing. Everybody in here, they’re Bucks fans.

"I want to be an NBA player, I have to work hard get my grades, grades have to be well."

As for the Bucks, kids remain confident – the Deer can still win it all.

"I still have faith they are going to win because they still got momentum," said Hoover.

"Play as a team and get the trophy for Milwaukee," Reed said.

The NBA Finals resume Wednesday night, July 14 at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks trail the Suns 2-1.