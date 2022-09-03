School supply giveaway at Milwaukee's Bruce Elementary

The start of the school year is underway, but some families still need supplies.

To help, a backpack and school supply giveaway was held at Bruce Elementary School in Milwaukee on Saturday, Sept. 3.

The nonprofit organization Loaf, Inc. organized the event, which had enough backpacks and supplies for 100 students.

Organizers said more families need help due to the rise in inflation.

"As you know, the families in Milwaukee are struggling right now. We don't want the families to make a decision – whether filling the backpacks or feeding their families," said Hasan Dhoondin, the nonprofit's founder.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson also made an appearance at the event to show his support.