Milwaukee Brewers NLDS watch parties; dates, locations revealed

The Brief Watch parties are being organized for the National League Division Series (NLDS), so you can enjoy away Brewers games with other fans. The first of the watch parties is set for Wednesday, Oct. 8 at Davidson Park in Milwaukee. The Brewers urge fans to monitor the team's social channels for updates.



The Milwaukee Brewers are gearing up for the 2025 National League Division Series (NLDS) and fans are invited to join watch parties to cheer on the team.

NLDS watch parties announced

What we know:

On Wednesday, Oct. 8, there will be an NLDS watch party at Davidson Park on the Harley-Davidson campus (3725 W. Juneau Avenue) in Milwaukee.

The outdoor watch party will include a massive 135-inch TV screen for live game viewing, local food trucks and vendors, tailgate games and a DJ onsite. Bernie Brewer, Barrelman, the Famous Racing Sausages and 4-1-Force will be onsite to greet and take photos with fans throughout the event.

Admission is free and open to the public. Lawn chairs and blankets are encouraged.

On Thursday, Oct. 9, Brewers fans can catch the action of Game 4 (if necessary) at any of the below sports bars. There will be fan giveaways and swag, first come-first serve. Fans at J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard will enjoy special appearances from Brewers mascots including Bernie Brewer, Barrelman, the Famous Racing Sausages and the 4-1-Force throughout the game.

J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard (One Brewers Way, Milwaukee)

Jordan’s Big 10 Pub (1330 Regent Street, Madison)

Fox Harbor (348 S. Washington Street, Green Bay)

Waterfront Warehouse (3322 Sheridan Road, Kenosha)

Howies on La Crosse (1128 La Crosse Street, La Crosse)

Our Bar (433 E. Main Street, Waupun)

The Fat Seagull (807 Quay Street, Manitowoc)

What you can do:

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to grab a seat and enjoy the pregame festivities and game.

Watch Brewers social channels for more information on the match up and first pitch time.

