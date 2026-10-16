WATCH: Brewers land in Milwaukee after winning NLCS
MILWAUKEE - The Brewers returned to Milwaukee on Friday night after sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship to advance to the World Series for the first time since 1982. FOX6 News was there as the team got off the plane at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.
Continued coverage
Dig deeper:
FOX6 News has covered the team throughout their run to the World Series. Follow the links below to read and watch more coverage of the Crew:
- WATCH: Relive the Moment! Brewers advance to World Series, Milwaukee reacts to NLCS win
- WATCH: Brewers reach World Series, team reacts to NLCS win
- Viral Brewers fan celebrates win: 'Emotion and sheer happiness'
- Brewers headed to World Series, join 1982 team as pennant winners
- World Series: Former Milwaukee Braves batboy shares stories from 1957
The Source: FOX6 News was at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.