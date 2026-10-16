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WATCH: Brewers land in Milwaukee after winning NLCS

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Milwaukee Brewers
Published October 16, 2026 7:48 PM CDT
Published October 16, 2026 7:48 PM CDT
Brewers land in Milwaukee after winning NLCS
Brewers land in Milwaukee after winning NLCS

Brewers land in Milwaukee after winning NLCS

The Milwaukee Brewers landed back in Milwaukee on Friday after sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS.

The Brief

    • The Brewers swept the Dodgers in the NLCS to reach their first World Series since 1982.
    • FOX6 News was at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport as their plane landed.

MILWAUKEE - The Brewers returned to Milwaukee on Friday night after sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship to advance to the World Series for the first time since 1982. FOX6 News was there as the team got off the plane at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

Continued coverage

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News has covered the team throughout their run to the World Series. Follow the links below to read and watch more coverage of the Crew:

The Source: FOX6 News was at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

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