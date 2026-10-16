The Brief Terry Sheahan, a 15-year-old batboy for the 1957 Milwaukee Braves, reflected on baseball history. Sheahan earned $2.50 a day and preserved memorabilia, including a signed 1957 team baseball bat. Sheahan compared current Milwaukee Brewers player Jackson Chourio to a young Hank Aaron.



Let's go way back to 1957, when the Milwaukee Braves were fresh off a World Series win. The team's batboy still has lots of stories to share about the championship team.

Braves batboy

What we know:

Terry Sheahan, 85, was the visiting teams' batboy at Milwaukee County Stadium when he was just 15 years old. He shared photos and showed his signed baseball bat from the ’57 team.

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Sheahan has loved baseball his entire life, but when he was a student at Pius XI High School, he was friends with a kid whose dad just happened to be the Braves' front office executive. Sheahan got hired as a batboy and earned a whopping $2.50 a day doing it. He remembers every score, every play and every player who came through County Stadium that season and beyond.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Terry Sheahan

Aaron and Chourio

What we know:

It goes without saying that Sheahan was watching when the Milwaukee Brewers won the National League pennant Thursday night from his home in Elm Grove. He compared and contrasted the Milwaukee Braves he remembers with the Brewers of today.

"I think, personally, and I’m prejudiced on this, the ’57 Milwaukee Braves were as good as anyone ever played the game," Sheahan said. "Four Hall of Famers on there, and they had Henry Aaron. He was fabulous. In fact, (Jackson) Chourio is a young Henry Aaron."

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What we know:

Sheahan said other than two players from the ’57 team, he thinks he’s one of only three people still alive who was part of the Braves that year. He ended up living in Los Angeles for most of his life after serving the country in the Army, but he hates the Dodgers. He said he has vivid memories of the then-Brooklyn Dodgers throwing rocks at the Braves bus and has never forgotten.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Bret Lemoine and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.