MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers swept the Los Angeles Dodgers to win the National League pennant and advance to the World Series on Thursday night. FOX6 News interviewed several fixtures of the organization after the historic win – watch below!
Pat Murphy
FOX6's Brandon Cruz caught up with Brewers Coach Pat Murphy following the team's decisive win over the Dodgers to win the NLCS.
Garrett Mitchell
Garrett Mitchell, who hit a decisive home run, answered questions after the Brewers advanced to World Series.
Aaron Ashby
FOX6's Brandon Cruz caught up with Brewers pitcher Aaron Ashby following the decisive win against the dodgers on Thursday night to win the NLCS.
Cooper Pratt
Milwaukee Brewers rookie shortstop Cooper Pratt reacts after the team advanced to the World Series.
Mark Attanasio
Milwaukee Brewers owner Mark Attanasio answered questions after the team advanced to the World Series.
Ryan Braun
Milwaukee Brewers legend Ryan Braun reacts to the team advancing to the World Series.
Matt Arnold & JoJo Romero
It's all celebration in the clubhouse after the Brewers swept the Dodgers to win the NLCS and advance to the World Series. FOX6's Brandon Cruz met up with Brewers GM Matt Arnold and Brewers pitcher JoJo Romero.
Shane Drohan, Brandon Woodruff & Logan Henderson
Milwaukee Brewers pitchers Shane Drohan and Brandon Woodruff were part of the National League pennant celebration.
The Source: FOX6 News was in Los Angeles and interviewed the members of the Brewers profiled in this story.