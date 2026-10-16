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Brewers reach World Series, team reacts to NLCS win

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Milwaukee Brewers
Published October 16, 2026 5:07 AM CDT
Published October 16, 2026 5:07 AM CDT

The Brief

    • The Brewers swept the Dodgers to win the National League pennant.
    • FOX6 was in Los Angeles and heard from Pat Murphy, Ryan Braun and others.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers swept the Los Angeles Dodgers to win the National League pennant and advance to the World Series on Thursday night. FOX6 News interviewed several fixtures of the organization after the historic win – watch below!

Pat Murphy

Brewers win NLCS: Coach Pay Murphy speaks
Brewers win NLCS: Coach Pay Murphy speaks

Brewers win NLCS: Coach Pay Murphy speaks

FOX6's Brandon Cruz caught up with Brewers Coach Pat Murphy following the team's decisive win over the Dodgers to win the NLCS.

Garrett Mitchell

Garrett Mitchell after Brewers advance to World Series
Garrett Mitchell after Brewers advance to World Series

Garrett Mitchell after Brewers advance to World Series

Garrett Mitchell, who hit a decisive home run, answered questions after the Brewers advanced to World Series.

Aaron Ashby

Brewers win NLCS: Aaron Ashby chats with FOX6
Brewers win NLCS: Aaron Ashby chats with FOX6

Brewers win NLCS: Aaron Ashby chats with FOX6

FOX6's Brandon Cruz caught up with Brewers pitcher Aaron Ashby following the decisive win against the dodgers on Thursday night to win the NLCS.

Cooper Pratt

Brewers rookie Cooper Pratt reacts to win
Brewers rookie Cooper Pratt reacts to win

Brewers rookie Cooper Pratt reacts to win

Milwaukee Brewers rookie shortstop Cooper Pratt reacts after the team advanced to the World Series.

Mark Attanasio

Brewers owner Mark Attanasio after team advances
Brewers owner Mark Attanasio after team advances

Brewers owner Mark Attanasio after team advances

Milwaukee Brewers owner Mark Attanasio answered questions after the team advanced to the World Series.

Ryan Braun

Ryan Braun on Brewers advancing to World Series
Ryan Braun on Brewers advancing to World Series

Ryan Braun on Brewers advancing to World Series

Milwaukee Brewers legend Ryan Braun reacts to the team advancing to the World Series.

Matt Arnold & JoJo Romero

Brewers celebrate in the clubhouse: Matt Arnold, JoJo Romero speak
Brewers celebrate in the clubhouse: Matt Arnold, JoJo Romero speak

Brewers celebrate in the clubhouse: Matt Arnold, JoJo Romero speak

It's all celebration in the clubhouse after the Brewers swept the Dodgers to win the NLCS and advance to the World Series. FOX6's Brandon Cruz met up with Brewers GM Matt Arnold and Brewers pitcher JoJo Romero.

Shane Drohan, Brandon Woodruff & Logan Henderson

Brewers win pennant; Drohan, Woodruff, Henderson react
Brewers win pennant; Drohan, Woodruff, Henderson react

Brewers win pennant; Drohan, Woodruff, Henderson react

Milwaukee Brewers pitchers Shane Drohan and Brandon Woodruff were part of the National League pennant celebration.

The Source: FOX6 News was in Los Angeles and interviewed the members of the Brewers profiled in this story.

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