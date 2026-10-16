Viral Brewers fan celebrates win: 'Emotion and sheer happiness'

The Brief The Milwaukee Brewers swept the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 in the NLCS and are headed to the World Series. Brewers fan Samson Herman, who has cerebral palsy, went viral in an emotional after-game reaction interview with FOX 6's Ted Perry. The Minneapolis-based family is excited to watch their favorite team make its first World Series appearance in 44 years.



It started as a celebration that's been 44 years in the making.

And it turned into a viral moment that's already touched hundreds of thousands of social media viewers.

The Milwaukee Brewers swept the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 in the NLCS, sending the team to its first World Series appearance since they lost to the St. Louis Cardinals in 1982.

Brewers viral moment

The backstory:

In a post-game interview at Dodger Stadium, Brewers fan Samson Herman and his father Dave, who live in the Minneapolis area, spoke with FOX 6's Ted Perry.

Samson, 13, has cerebral palsy.

"He's never walked, but he's walking tonight," Dave said during the emotional interview.

His reaction to the Brewer's win had more than 539,000 views on Tiktok.

What they're saying:

In a Friday interview with FOX 6's Maddie Stelk, Samson said he felt "just emotion and sheer happiness" seeing the team win.

"I'll always remember and people from Wisconsin will too," he said.

Dave said many fans, including Samson, were emotional or in tears after the final play of the Brewer's 6-4 victory on Thursday.

"People were crying, it was just a crazy atmosphere," he said. "Samson started crying, I was verklempt. It was crazy."

Excited for the World Series:

The father-son pair is excited to watch their favorite team in the World Series, but since they don't have tickets, there's a chance they'll be watching from home.

"Ultimately, we just want to see them win a World Series and bring that home to Milwaukee," Dave said.