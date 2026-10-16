The Brief The Brewers have advanced to the World Series for the first time in 44 years. Milwaukee looks to win the first championship in franchise history. The World Series starts on Friday, Oct. 23.



The Milwaukee Brewers have advanced to the World Series for the first time in 44 years and will go head-to-head with the American League champion in hopes of winning the franchise's first title.

When do the Brewers play?

What we know:

The World Series starts on Friday, Oct. 23.

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Game 1 @ MIL: Friday, Oct. 23

Game 2 @ MIL: Saturday, Oct. 24

Game 3 @ TBD: Monday, Oct. 26

Game 4 @ TBD: Tuesday, Oct. 27

Game 5 @ TBD: Wednesday, Oct. 28 (if needed)

Game 6 @ MIL: Friday, Oct. 30 (if needed)

Game 7 @ MIL: Saturday, Oct. 31 (if needed)

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Postseason ticket information can be found on the Brewers website.

How to watch:

The World Series will air on FOX and stream on FOX ONE. FOX6 News has special, local coverage planned throughout the remainder of the season.

Who will the Brewers play?

What we don't know:

The Brewers will play the winner of the American League Championship Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians. As of Thursday night, Cleveland leads the best-of-seven series 2-1.

American Family Field (2026)

Continued coverage

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News has shared stories throughout the Milwaukee Brewers' postseason run. Follow the links below to read and watch more coverage of the Crew:

Historic regular season

By the numbers:

The Brewers led Major League Baseball with a franchise-record 103 wins in the regular season and finished at or near the top of baseball in a number of key statistical categories.

Milwaukee led MLB with 1,422 hits and a .341 on-base percentage, and the team tied for first with a .258 batting average. They finished second in MLB with 832 runs scored, 788 runs batted in and 668 walks – behind only the Chicago Cubs in all three categories. They were third in team on-base plus slugging (.744) despite finishing 11th in the majors in slugging percentage. They were fifth in doubles (279), sixth in triples (276) and tied for 28th in home runs (154).

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The Brewers pitching staff finished second in MLB with a 3.51 earned-run average, 55 saves, 1,577 strikeouts, 1,186 hits allowed and a .221 opponent batting average. They were fourth in walks and hits per inning pitched (1.18) and runs allowed (618).

A number of Brewers players finished among the Top 10 in Major League Baseball.

All-Star starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski led all qualified pitchers in ERA (1.80), strikeouts (252), WHIP (0.80) and opponent batting average (.157). He tied for third in the majors in wins with 16.

Second baseman Brice Turang's 37 doubles tied for third most in MLB, and his 102 runs scored and 100 RBIs ranked seventh and ninth, respectively.

Jake Bauers finished third in OBP (.389) and 10th in walks (94). Jackson Chourio's .291 batting average was 10th in the majors. Trevor Megill tied for 10th with 30 saves.