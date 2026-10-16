The Brief The Milwaukee Brewers have won the National League pennant for the first time. For 44 years, the 1982 American League champion team stood alone in franchise history. "Harvey's Wallbangers" featured a bevy of All-Stars and future Hall of Famers.



The Milwaukee Brewers have won the National League pennant for the first time, joining the 1982 American League champions as the only pennant winners in franchise history. Here's a look back at the '82 team.

1982 Brewers

The backstory:

The Milwaukee Brewers team that won the 1982 American League pennant was the only team in franchise history to reach the World Series. They went 95-67-1 that year, winning the A.L. East after beating the Baltimore Orioles in Game 163.

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In the American League Championship Series, the Brewers had their backs against the wall. The California Angels won the first two games of what was then a best-of-five series. But Milwaukee returned to County Stadium and rattled off three straight wins, becoming the first time to ever rally from an 0-2 deficit to win a League Championship Series.

The World Series started with a dominant 10-1 win for the Brewers in Game 1. St. Louis won the next two, but Milwaukee rebounded to a 3-2 series lead – putting them one win away from the championship. But the Cardinals routed the Brewers in Game 6, and ultimately won it all in Game 7.

Milwaukee players leap on each other in jubilation after they beat California Angles to win the American League title. Catcher Ted Simmons leaps on pitcher Pete Ladd as Paul Molitor, Cecil Cooper and Jim Gantner rush in to join the celebration. (Phot Expand

"Harvey's Wallbangers"

By the numbers:

Robin Yount was the star of a 1982 Brewers team affectionately dubbed "Harvey's Wallbangers," a nod to the offensive surge that followed Harvey Kuenn's appointment as manager after the midseason dismissal of Buck Rogers. Milwaukee went 72-43 after Kuenn took over on June 2, the best record in baseball.

Yount was named the American League's Most Valuable Player and an All-Star that season, also winning the Gold Glove and Silver Slugger at shortstop. He led the majors with 210 hits, 46 doubles, a .578 slugging percentage and a .957 on-base plus slugging percentage. He also belted 29 home runs and 114 RBIs, which were career highs.

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Pete Vuckovich posted a 3.34 ERA with 105 strikeouts while going 18-6 in his 30 starts on the mound, good for a majors-leading .750 winning percentage as he won the American League Cy Young Award.

Cecil Cooper was an All-Star and Silver Slugger at first base. Left fielder Ben Oglivie and closer Rollie Fingers made the All-Star team, too. Center fielder Gorman Thomas earned MVP votes while leading the majors with 39 home runs, as did third baseman Paul Molitor, who led the majors with 136 runs scored and 751 plate appearances.

Yount, Molitor, Fingers, catcher Ted Simmons and midseason pitching acquisition Don Sutton would all be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame after their playing careers ended. The franchise retired jersey No. 19 for Yount, No. 4 for Molitor and No. 34 for Fingers.

There were a number of key contributors – Mike Caldwell, Jim Gantner, Charlie Moore and Jim Slaton, to name a few – who weren't All-Stars or future Hall of Famers. But they made the 1982 Brewers who they were. You can explore the full roster and dive into the numbers on MLB's statistics database.

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