Milwaukee Brewers game jersey theft, gift from woman's late father taken

A Sunday at the ballpark was memorable for all the wrong reasons for Sarah Herdeman. She wore a one-of-a-kind jersey to the Milwaukee Brewers game, but she didn't go home with it.

Herdeman desperately wants it back. The jersey was given to her by her late father shortly before he died in 2010.

She wore it to the Brewers game Sunday, May 29 as a tribute, but she never thought it might be her last time seeing it.

"Growing up, that was our thing; always watching baseball," said Herdeman. "Always so excited."

A lifelong fan with a ton of memories, Brewers baseball has always been a part of Herdeman's life.

"Just having so much fun at every single event, always tailgating," said Herdeman. "It was his favorite thing ever."

The game was always so special because her dad, John, was with her.

"This was actually the first game I’ve been to since I lost him," said Herdeman.

On Sunday, she made a trip to the ballpark for the first time since 2010, wearing a special jersey her dad gave to her shortly before he died.

"On the back, instead of having a player’s name, it said "Beans," which was what my dad used to call me and then my favorite number, 11," said Herdeman.

Around the sixth inning, she said she took it off because of the heat. She left it in a seat near her friends and got up to get a drink.

"They didn’t see anybody grab it," said Herdeman. "It was gone in like, a split second."

When she returned, the jersey was nowhere to be found.

"My world stopped," said Herdeman. "My heart stopped. I could not see. I could barely even breathe."

She checked the lost and found, asked security and searched the stadium without success.

"I know it’s just a jersey to most people, but it’s a very sentimental thing to me," said Herdeman.

Herdeman wants the jersey back so another piece of her father isn't gone.

"I would just love for it to be in my hands again," said Herdeman.

Herdeman was in Section 228, Row 4. She said doesn't want anyone to get in trouble for taking the jersey and will give a reward if it's returned.

If you know where that jersey is, she wants to hear from you at 262-666-0476.