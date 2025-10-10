Milwaukee "brain drain;" city officials hope to keep talent in town

The Brief Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson met with college students to address the city's "brain drain." The meeting, a "first-of-its-kind," aimed to understand why graduates stay or leave Milwaukee, which has lost over 20% of its population since 1960. Students shared hopeful feedback about the city.



Why do you like Milwaukee? What makes you stay? Those were some of the questions Milwaukee's mayor asked college students on Friday afternoon, Oct. 10. It is part of an effort to keep talent in the 414.

Preventing brain drain

What we know:

The city calls it a first-of-its-kind meeting. Eleven students from four Milwaukee area colleges got honest with Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

The goal is to dig into what makes people leave or stay in the city after graduation.

A 2021 report from the city's Millennial Task Force cited the program of "brain drain," the struggle to attract and keep young people in Milwaukee.

The latest U.S. Census data shows Milwaukee has lost more than 20% of its population since 1960.

Working on the issue

What they're saying:

Mayor Johnson said the city is working on the issue.

"We're thinking about what makes our city such a unique and special place. What will keep our young people who we raise up here and educate here. What can we do to keep them grounded here so that they lay down the roots in Milwaukee," Johnson said.

"A lot of us had the same attributes. We had the same attitude towards a lot of topics and to see how we were all united on so many aspects," said Marílena Gohman.

Marílena Gohman

Gohman is a Marquette University student who moved from Illinois to Milwaukee four years ago. With graduation in the spring, she plans to stay to pursue her professional career in politics.

"I feel very hopeful for the future of Milwaukee, and it really makes me want to stay in Milwaukee even more now," Gohman said.

Mayor Johnson said he plans to have more conversations like this with more students across the city and state.