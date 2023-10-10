Milwaukee boy's homicide; medical examiner says child 'malnourished'

A homicide investigation is underway after a 12-year-old boy was found dead near 39th and Elmhurst in Milwaukee Tuesday, Oct. 10

Police responded to the area shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner said the child was "malnourished." Due to the condition of the remains, positive identification is pending, according to the medical examiner.

Police scene near 39th and Fiebrantz

FOX6 News found a large police scene in the nearby area of 39th and Fiebrantz, which is just north of Capitol Drive.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.