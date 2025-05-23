Milwaukee boys found safe, reported critically missing Friday

article

The Brief MPD requested help to find missing boys Uzziah Franklin and Deairius Holmes. The boys were last seen near Hubbard and Wright on Friday afternoon. Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 5 at 414-935-7252.



UPDATE: Milwaukee police said Uzziah Franklin and Deairius Holmes, reported critically missing on Friday, have been found safe. The original report is available below.

The Milwaukee Police Department requested the public’s help to find two critically missing boys, Uzziah Franklin and Deairius Holmes. They were last seen near Hubbard and Wright around 3 p.m. on Friday.

Police described Franklin, 9, as around 4-foot-6 and 68 pounds with brown eyes and short hair. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and white shoes. He was on a blue bike with 20-inch wheels.

Police described Holmes, 8, as around 4-foot-6 and 85 pounds with brown eyes and short, curly hair. He was wearing a light blue button-up shirt, dark blue jeans and dark blue Crocs. It's unknown if he was on a bike or on foot.

Anyone with information on the boy's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 5 at 414-935-7252.

