Milwaukee boy's body in dumpster; 2 accused appear in court

Five-year-old Prince McCree's body was found in a dumpster in Milwaukee last week. On Tuesday, Oct. 31, McCree's father had to be taken out of court after an outburst.

The tensions and emotions were running high as one of the two people charged with killing his son faced a judge.

FOX6 News cannot show you what happened because of judge's orders. But we can tell you it took at least three deputies to hold McCree's father back. He shouted at the 16-year-old accused of killing his son and tossing his body in a dumpster.

"And Mr. Pietura’s confessions that he made to the Milwaukee Police Department that outlined in great detail, especially the second confession, his active participation in the brutal beating and death of 5-year-old Prince," said Matthew Torbenson, prosecutor.

Prosecutors say 27-year-old David Pietura and a 15-year-old boy admitted to playing a role in the gruesome death of Prince McCree. Investigators say Pietura and the teen beat the 5-year-old to death before trying to cover it up.

David Pietura

Prosecutors say McCree lived in a home with at least nine others – including his parents and siblings. Investigators say his accused killers lived in different sections of the house.

The criminal complaint says on Oct. 25, McCree stayed home from school because he was sick. His mom told investigators McCree went into the basement to play video games with Pietura. She went back to sleep – never to see her son alive again.

Prosecutors say the teenager, who FOX6 News is not naming, admitted to strangling McCree. Investigators believe the 5-year-old was hit with a gold club and a barbell and stomped on – before his body was carried to a dumpster.

"That confession is verified by the investigation of the Milwaukee Police Department, which conducted the scene investigation. In the segment of the residence which shows a significant amount of blood that was later cleaned up," Torbenson said.

The teenager appeared in Children's Court on Tuesday.

"The charges in the complaint are extremely serious and extremely grave ones," Judge Laura Gramling Perez said.

"He admits to not only committing the brutal murder of 5-year-old (Prince McCree) but also admits of stabbing multiple members on our community in the back, in the neck, because he had nothing better to do," Torbenson said.

Pietura faced an adult court judge. Both are charged with homicide, hiding a corpse and abuse of a child.

Based on the complaint, McCree knew both of the accused killers. Prosecutors say Pietura claimed he would feel obligated to watch McCree and entertain the boy.

The judges set bail at $500,000 for each suspect.