A 10-year-old Milwaukee boy sees shoveling – a winter chore many people dread – as a business opportunity.

For T.J. Williams, piles of snow are an open door to piles of opportunity.

"I like to shovel snow," Williams said. "I am a 10-year-old looking to build clientele."

When he's not in school, the fourth-grader is teaching class on helping others – showcasing his warm heart amid cold weather.

"I wanted to make money, so I could help my mom fix her car," he said. "I just want to be there to help her."

T.J. Williams shovels snow in Milwaukee

Williams launched his own snow shoveling business. He's showing up to help neighbors dig out while earning money.

"The snow is falling. Do you need your snow shoveled for a reasonable price? If so – call T.J.," said Williams.

Williams' grandmother, Kaye, helped him make flyers and business cards.

"I explained to him, ‘It’s going to be a lot of snow – so you ready?'" Kaye said. "Just to have that thought in his head to want to do that, I’m like, ‘woah.’ I’m excited that he wants to put in that type of work."

After a full week of winter, the 10-year-old is hard at work to get snow and ice out of the way.

Flyers for T.J. Williams' snow shoveling business

"I am very proud of him," said Kaye.

"Just follow your dream," Williams said.

Williams is also accepting donations for more snow shoveling gear.