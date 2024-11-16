article

The Brief Loved ones of a Milwaukee boy who was shot and killed held a protest on Saturday. The 15-year-old was shot near 16th and Forest Home last month. Saturday's protest called for justice and stronger gun control.



After a Milwaukee boy was shot and killed while waiting for a bus on the city's south side, his family is calling for justice and change.

Nelson Manuel Lopez Correa, 15, died at a hospital on Oct. 31 – three days after he was shot. The shooting happened at 16th and Forest Home as he was waiting to catch a bus to school with two friends.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Loved ones organized a peaceful protest at the intersection on Saturday, demanding stronger gun control and raising awareness about gun violence. A memorial for Lopez Correa had already formed there.

"The south side is getting worse and worse every day. My nephew's killing isn't the only one," said Chary Luciano Correa, Lopez Correa's aunt. "We as citizens of Milwaukee and people that actually live here on the south side, we're trying to show awareness to it – we're tired of it."

Nelson Manuel Lopez Correa

Prosecutors charged 18-year-old Christian Martin with first-degree intentional homicide in the case. Court records show a warrant was issued for his arrest on Nov. 11.

According to a criminal complaint, Martin was upset over a breakup with a girl this past summer – and shot Lopez Correa.