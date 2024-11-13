Milwaukee fatal shooting; police seek man who shot 15-year-old boy

The Brief Milwaukee police are looking for a man now charged with shooting and killing a boy at a bus stop on the city's south side. Back on Oct. 28, the teenage boy was waiting to catch a bus to school along with two other friends when he was shot. Nelson Manuel Lopez Correa died three days later.



Milwaukee police are looking for a man now charged with shooting and killing a boy at a bus stop on the city's south side.

The bus stop at 16th and Forest Home Avenue has become a memorial for Nelson Manuel Lopez Correa.

"He was humble, he was respectful," said the mother of the 15-year-old boy.

FOX6 News is not identifying the mother out of concern for her safety.

"With the support of my family, I’m hanging on strong. Just doing what we have to do to find the person responsible for this," the mother said.

Nelson Manuel Lopez Correa

Back on Oct. 28, the teenage boy was waiting to catch a bus to school along with two other friends. It was around 11 a.m. when prosecutors say 18-year-old Christian Martin, upset over a breakup with a girl this past summer, shot Lopez Correa in the head.

The 15-year-old was rushed to Children's Wisconsin, but he never regained consciousness. The teen died three days later.

Shooting at 16th and Forest Home, Milwaukee

"I promised my son I’d get justice for him," the mother said.

From the start, police said they had a suspect. They say Martin has been on the run. On Friday, prosecutors charged him with first-degree intentional homicide.

"It give me hope, but I’d feel better once they got him. Because he shouldn’t be running the streets," the mother said.

Police ask if you know something to give investigators a call.

Lopez Correa's family tells FOX6 News they plan to rally at 16th and Forest Home this coming weekend. They will be demanding stronger gun laws and action from elected leaders.