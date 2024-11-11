Milwaukee homicide: 15-year-old boy shot at bus stop, man charged

article

A Milwaukee man is accused in a fatal shooting that occurred on Oct. 28 near 16th and Forest Home. Prosecutors have charged Christian Martin with one count of first degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon. Court records indicate a warrant is out for his arrest.



An 18-year-old Milwaukee man has been criminally charged in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred on Monday, Oct. 28. A 15-year-old boy died as a result of the shooting.

According to the criminal complaint, around 11 a.m. that day, a Milwaukee police officer was in the area of S. Caesar Chavez Drive and W. Greenfield Avenue on routine patrol when they observed a large crowd gathered.

Per the complaint, as the officer approached the area, he saw a male on the ground who had been shot in the head. The victim was transported to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin. The victim, identified as a 15-year-old boy, was pronounced dead on Oct. 31.

According to prosecutors, a male approached police at the scene and indicated that he was with the victim prior to the shooting. The witness claims he went to the victim's house before school that day and when he arrived, the victim was with a female he knew (witness 2). Eventually, the three of them left the victim's house and walked to the bus stop.

Upon leaving the victim's house, the witness claims they saw a man standing on the corner and witness 2 stated words to the effect of, "what is he doing here?" The three of them continued to walk, and while doing so, the man, later identified as Christian Martin, approached their group and walked behind them.

The witness claims witness 2 began arguing with Martin while the witness and victim walked ahead.

Once they got to the bus stop, the witness says he walked to his aunt’s house a block away to check the bus schedule, then returned to the bus stop. While re-approaching the bus stop, the witness heard a gunshot and saw the victim fall to the ground.

The witness told police he did not see where Martin or witness 2 went, he just ran up to the victim to check on him and saw him bleeding from the head. The witness claims he then ran back to his aunt’s house to tell her what happened, and then returned to the scene until the police arrived.

As the scene investigation progressed, a female subject identified as witness 2 walked into Milwaukee Police Department District #2 to report that she was a witness to the shooting. She provided the following information -- she claims that morning she went to the victim's residence before school. While waiting, another male showed up. The three of them then decided to catch the bus to school.

According to the complaint, as they left the victim's house, witness 2 claims she observed a man she knew standing on the corner. She identified the subject as Christian Martin. She indicated she had known Martin since July, and they briefly dated, but broke up. Despite breaking up, they have maintained contact with one another. Witness 2 stated Martin texted her as recently as Oct. 27.

Per the complaint, witness 2 further explained that after seeing Martin, her group continued to walk and Martin joined their group, walking behind and was continuously mumbling under his breath.

She told police she heard Martin mumble the victim's name. While they walked, witness 2 began talking with Martin about how they cannot be together. She indicated that at one point Martin grabbed her and punched her in the side, then continued walking with the group. Upon arriving at the bus stop, she claims Martin stood there a few feet away. She indicated that suddenly, while she and the victim were looking up the street, she heard the gunshot.

Witness 2 said she did not know what to do, so she ran west towards the gas station and eventually to a friend’s house to contact her mother. Martin also ran from the scene, according to the complaint. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.